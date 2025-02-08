Quinton Rose News: Records four steals in loss

Rose registered 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Rose tied his season high with four steals and scored in double figures for the third time over his last six appearances. He's averaging 9.4 points in 22.0 minutes per game across 21 G League outings.