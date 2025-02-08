Fantasy Basketball
Quinton Rose News: Records four steals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Rose registered 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Rose tied his season high with four steals and scored in double figures for the third time over his last six appearances. He's averaging 9.4 points in 22.0 minutes per game across 21 G League outings.

