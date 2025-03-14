Fantasy Basketball
Race Thompson Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Thompson did not play in Thursday's G League game against the Long Island Nets with a shoulder injury.

The Hustle face the Nets again Friday, and it's possible Thompson was held out Thursday for maintenance. In two regular-season appearances for the Hustle, Thompson holds averages of 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 three-pointers.

