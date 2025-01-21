Race Thompson Injury: Limited production in return

Thompson logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes Monday during the Hustle's 113-104 loss to the Legends.

Thomson missed last Thursday's game versus Rip City due to a shoulder injury but managed to make his return to the lineup during Monday's loss. However, the 25-year-old had a quiet outing as he failed to score double-digit points for the first time since the team's Dec. 27 loss versus San Diego.