Race Thompson Injury: Limited production in return
Thompson logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes Monday during the Hustle's 113-104 loss to the Legends.
Thomson missed last Thursday's game versus Rip City due to a shoulder injury but managed to make his return to the lineup during Monday's loss. However, the 25-year-old had a quiet outing as he failed to score double-digit points for the first time since the team's Dec. 27 loss versus San Diego.
Race Thompson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now