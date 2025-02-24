Fantasy Basketball
Race Thompson headshot

Race Thompson Injury: Out with finger issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 11:14am

Thompson did not play in Sunday's G League game against the Maine Celtics due to right finger soreness.

Thompson is likely day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Stockton Kings. Across 16 outings with the Hustle, which includes two starts, Thompson has averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Race Thompson
 Free Agent
