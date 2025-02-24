Race Thompson Injury: Out with finger issue
Thompson did not play in Sunday's G League game against the Maine Celtics due to right finger soreness.
Thompson is likely day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Stockton Kings. Across 16 outings with the Hustle, which includes two starts, Thompson has averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Race Thompson
Free Agent
