Race Thompson News: Minimal impact in return

Thompson tallied three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 10 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 win over the Valley Suns.

Thompson returned to action Wednesday after missing time due to a shoulder injury. Despite converting one of his two attempts from beyond the arc against the Valley Suns, Thompson is shooting just 27.9 percent on his 3.0 three-point attempts per contest this season.