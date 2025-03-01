Race Thompson News: Plays 18 minutes in return

Thompson tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's G League Memphis Hustle's 115-109 win against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Thompson had missed some time due to a finger injury on his right hand but was able to make his return Friday, playing 18 minutes off the bench for the Hustle. The 25-year-old forward has played in 17 games in the G League this season, averaging 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the floor.