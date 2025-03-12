Race Thompson News: Rare double-digit scoring output

Thompson ended with 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 18 minutes during the G League Memphis Hustle's 121-119 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

It was the first time that Thompson scored in double figures since the Feb. 12 win over the Mexico City Capitanes. Thompson hasn't started in a game since Jan. 2, and he's averaging just 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.6 blocks in 18.3 minutes while shooting only 27.3 percent from long distance across 22 contests during the G League regular season.