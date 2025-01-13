Fantasy Basketball
RaeQuan Battle News: Returns to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 1:42pm

Battle (ankle) logged four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block over 13 minutes Sunday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 99-87 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Battle made his G League Regular Season debut after missing time due to an ankle injury. He's been quiet so far this year for the Swarm, averaging 2.6 points in 7.2 minutes per game (five appearances).

