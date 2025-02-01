RaeQuan Battle News: Sinks five triples in G League

Battle tallied 19 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one block over 23 minutes Friday during the G League Greensboro Swarm's 105-98 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Battle and Keyontae Johnson combined for 37 points off the Swarm's bench Friday, and the former finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Reggie Perry (23). Not only were his five three-point makes a season high, but Friday also marked the first time that Battle has scored in double digits in the G League this season.