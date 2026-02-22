Rasheer Fleming News: Goes unused Saturday

Fleming (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time in Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime win over the Magic.

After a stint in the G League with the Valley Suns, Fleming was recalled by the club ahead of Saturday's game but remained outside of the rotation. The rookie second-round pick had played a combined 32 minutes in blowout losses in the Suns' previous two contests, but Fleming still looks to be behind all of Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn, Isaiah Livers and Amir Coffey for playing time at forward.