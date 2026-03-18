Rasheer Fleming News: Holding onto bench role

Fleming posted nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Fleming should be able to hang onto a stable reserve role for the time being, but that could change once Dillon Brooks (hand) is presumably cleared to return to the floor in the coming weeks. Over his past five outings, Fleming has averaged 5.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 18.5 minutes per game while shooting 50.0 percent from downtown.