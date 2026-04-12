Rasheer Fleming News: Making first career start
Fleming will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
Fleming will make his first career start during the regular-season finale, as the Suns are locked into the seventh seed and resting their regulars. The rookie has played at least 23 minutes seven times this season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 stocks during those games.
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