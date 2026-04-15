Rasheer Fleming News: Not part of rotation Tuesday

Fleming (coach's decision) didn't receive any playing time Tuesday in the Suns' 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers in the Play-In Tournament.

Suns head coach Jordan Ott elected to go with Ryan Dunn as the ninth and final member of his rotation in the postseason opener, leaving no room in the second unit for Fleming. The rookie second-round pick will likely struggle to regain a regular rotation spot in the Suns' subsequent playoff contests, especially once Grayson Allen (hamstring) is added back to the mix.