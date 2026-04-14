Rasheer Fleming headshot

Rasheer Fleming News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 5:17pm

Fleming is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

As expected, Fleming will fade back to the bench for the Suns' playoff opener after starting and logging 38 minutes in a 135-103 win over the Suns in the regular-season finale Sunday, when the team rested several key rotation players. Fleming averaged 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds across 12.2 minutes in 55 appearances during the regular season, but he could be on the outside looking in for a rotation spot in the playoffs.

Rasheer Fleming
Phoenix Suns
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