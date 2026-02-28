Ray Spalding Injury: Won't return in 2025-26 campaign

Spalding has been ruled out for the rest of the 2025-26 season following surgery on his right middle finger.

Spalding made four appearances off the bench when he was available between December and January, but he ultimately sustained a serious injury. While he's expected to recover for the 2026-27 campaign, his exact timeline hasn't been revealed. His absence is a minor blow to the squad, with either Au'Diese Toney or M.J. Iraldi featuring in the remaining contests.