Ray Spalding Injury: Won't return in 2025-26 campaign
Spalding has been ruled out for the rest of the 2025-26 season following surgery on his right middle finger.
Spalding made four appearances off the bench when he was available between December and January, but he ultimately sustained a serious injury. While he's expected to recover for the 2026-27 campaign, his exact timeline hasn't been revealed. His absence is a minor blow to the squad, with either Au'Diese Toney or M.J. Iraldi featuring in the remaining contests.
Ray Spalding
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now