Rayan Rupert Injury: Sitting out Saturday

Rupert (two-way) will be inactive for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Rupert -- who recently re-signed with the Grizzlies on a two-way contract after originally joining the team on a 10-day deal -- had appeared in each of the last six games while averaging 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 assists in 27.5 minutes per game. Due to the nature of his contract, Rupert will be able to suit up in just 10 of the Grizzlies' remaining 21 games. With all of Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe), Taylor Hendricks (illness) and Cedric Coward (knee) back in action for Saturday's contest after sitting out the previous game, the Grizzlies will opt to hold Rupert out in order to preserve some of his availability.