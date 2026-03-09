Rayan Rupert News: Adds 20 points in loss
Rupert tallied 20 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one seal and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to the Nets.
Rupert once again shouldered a sizable workload Monday with the Grizzlies forced to contend with several key injuries. The 21-year-old led Memphis in scoring despite coming off the bench, marking his best offensive production through 55 appearances this season. Rupert also tied his season high with four made treys, which is a number he hit one other time this year Feb. 6 while playing with Portland. He could continue to see opportunities to develop until his club can shake the injury bug.
