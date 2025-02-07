Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rayan Rupert headshot

Rayan Rupert News: Assigned to G League on Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

The Trail Blazers assigned Rupert to the G League's Rip City Remix on Friday.

Rupert will rejoin the Remix ahead of their game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday. Despite being a member of the club's 15-man roster, the 20-year-old hasn't seen double-digit minutes at the NBA level since Dec. 6, and he will likely continue to bounce between the G League and NBA.

Rayan Rupert
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now