Rayan Rupert News: Assigned to G League on Friday

The Trail Blazers assigned Rupert to the G League's Rip City Remix on Friday.

Rupert will rejoin the Remix ahead of their game against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday. Despite being a member of the club's 15-man roster, the 20-year-old hasn't seen double-digit minutes at the NBA level since Dec. 6, and he will likely continue to bounce between the G League and NBA.