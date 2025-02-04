Rayan Rupert News: Efficient shooting in G League loss
Rupert finished with 24 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's 129-113 loss to the Windy City Bulls.
Rupert was highly efficient in shooting the basketball in Monday's loss to Windy City. The 20-year-old guard went 10-for-14 from the floor and scored 24 points for Remix, but it wasn't enough for Rip City to win.
