Rayan Rupert headshot

Rayan Rupert News: Gets opportunity with Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 2:31pm

The Grizzlies are slated to sign Rupert to a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Rupert was waived by the Trail Blazers on Friday, but the 2023 second-rounder will get another chance with the Grizzlies for at least the next 10 days. Before being let go by Portland, Rupert was averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 12.0 minutes per game. He gives Memphis depth in the backcourt but faces stiff competition for playing time off the bench.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Rupert
