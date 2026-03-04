Rayan Rupert headshot

Rayan Rupert News: Heads to open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 7:01am

Rupert became a free agent Wednesday after his 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

After signing his 10-day deal Feb. 22, Rupert had been a regular part of the rotation for each of the Grizzlies' ensuing five games, averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest. The Grizzlies could look to re-sign the third-year wing to a second 10-day deal ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, or potentially bring Rupert back on a two-way deal in order to upgrade Olivier-Maxence Prosper from his two-way pact to a standard contract.

Rayan Rupert
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Rupert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Rupert See More
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
287 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 11, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 7, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 5, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 3, 2024