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Rayan Rupert News: Inactive Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Rupert (two-way) will not play in Friday's game against Detroit.

Rupert has appeared in nine of Memphis' 11 games since the All-Star break, though he won't suit up Friday as the Grizzlies manage his availability. The two-way player's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Chicago.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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