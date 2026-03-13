Rayan Rupert News: Inactive Friday
Rupert (two-way) will not play in Friday's game against Detroit.
Rupert has appeared in nine of Memphis' 11 games since the All-Star break, though he won't suit up Friday as the Grizzlies manage his availability. The two-way player's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Chicago.
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