Rayan Rupert News: Inactive Friday
Rupert (two-way) won't play in Friday's game against the Celtics.
Rupert is eligible to play in six of Memphis' remaining 13 contests after Friday while signed to a two-way pact. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Charlotte.
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