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Rayan Rupert News: Inactive Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 5:05pm

Rupert (two-way) won't play in Friday's game against the Celtics.

Rupert is eligible to play in six of Memphis' remaining 13 contests after Friday while signed to a two-way pact. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday in Charlotte.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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