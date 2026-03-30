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Rayan Rupert News: Inactive Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 4:28pm

Rupert (two-way) won't play in Monday's game against the Suns.

Rupert won't suit up Monday in an effort to preserve his eligibility at the NBA level. The two-way player's next chance to play will come Wednesday against New York. After Monday, he'll be eligible to play in four of Memphis' final seven games.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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