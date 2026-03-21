Rayan Rupert headshot

Rayan Rupert News: Inactive Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 3:47pm

Rupert (two-way) is inactive for Saturday's game against Charlotte.

Rupert has limited availability for the rest of the season due to his status as a two-way player, and the Grizzlies are opting to hold him out Saturday while the team has 10 other players active for the contest. The third-year forward will be able to play in six of the Grizzlies' remaining 12 contests after Saturday.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Rupert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Rupert See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
304 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 11, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 7, 2024