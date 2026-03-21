Rayan Rupert News: Inactive Saturday
Rupert (two-way) is inactive for Saturday's game against Charlotte.
Rupert has limited availability for the rest of the season due to his status as a two-way player, and the Grizzlies are opting to hold him out Saturday while the team has 10 other players active for the contest. The third-year forward will be able to play in six of the Grizzlies' remaining 12 contests after Saturday.
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