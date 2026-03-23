Rayan Rupert News: Joining starting five

Rupert will start Monday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Rupert has been inactive for his team's last three matchups as Memphis aims to conserve the number of games he has left as a two-way player, but he'll be back in the fold Monday evening. He started his last appearance for the Grizzlies on March 16 against Chicago but was held to three points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes.