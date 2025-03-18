Rayan Rupert News: Leads G League team in scoring
Rupert recorded 30 points (12-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 124-118 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Rupert led Rip City in points and minutes during Tuesday's win. Across his nine G League appearances this season, Rupert is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.3 minutes.
