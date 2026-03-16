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Rayan Rupert News: Limited outputs in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2026 at 5:27pm

Rupert posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 132-107 loss to Chicago.

After being inactive for Friday's loss to the Pistons, Rupert was back in action and moved into the starting lineup in place of GG Jackson (foot). However, Rupert was unable to offer much production aside from his defensive contributions. Prior to Monday, Rupert had scored double digits in three straight games while chipping in 5.7 rebounds per contest over that stretch. He's done enough of late to put himself on the radar as a streaming option in 12-team leagues, but due to the terms of his two-way deal, Rupert's availability will be somewhat limited for the rest of the season.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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