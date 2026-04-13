Rayan Rupert News: Logs double-double in finale

Rupert provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Sunday's 132-101 loss to the Rockets.

Rupert faced some injury issues late in the season, but he finished the campaign with a flurry of productive games and could be a net positive for the Grizzlies after moving over from Portland. There's ample room for promotion on this depleted squad, which will undergo a transformation in the offseason.