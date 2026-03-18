Rayan Rupert News: Not available Wednesday
The Grizzlies have ruled out Rupert (two-way) ahead of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Rupert is with the team in Memphis, but he's eligible to play in just six of the Grizzlies' remaining 15 contests while he's signed to a two-way contract. Memphis will choose to hold Rupert out Wednesday, and his availability for the team's final 14 games will also be somewhat in flux from game to game. Rupert should be in line for meaningful playing time whenever he plays, however; he's averaging 28.8 minutes per game in 10 appearances since joining Memphis over the All-Star break.
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