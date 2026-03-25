Rayan Rupert News: Not playing Wednesday
Rupert (two-way) will be inactive for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.
After Wednesday, Rupert will be eligible to play in five of the Grizzlies' remaining 10 contests while he remains signed to a two-way contract. Rupert has now suited up for just two of the Grizzlies' last seven games while the team has managed his availability as the season winds down.
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