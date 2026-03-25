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Rayan Rupert News: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 6:02pm

Rupert (two-way) will be inactive for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.

After Wednesday, Rupert will be eligible to play in five of the Grizzlies' remaining 10 contests while he remains signed to a two-way contract. Rupert has now suited up for just two of the Grizzlies' last seven games while the team has managed his availability as the season winds down.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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