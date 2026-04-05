Rayan Rupert News: Notches 33-point triple-double

Rupert ended with 33 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

Rupert was locked in from the jump, surpassing his previous career high in points (20) by halftime, and he also notched the first triple-double of his career. The scoring explosion came out of nowhere, as Rupert was held to just four points on 2-for-7 shooting his last time out. However, he was thrust into a prominent offensive role Sunday with Memphis only having nine players available for the game. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep it going Monday versus the Cavs.