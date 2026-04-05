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Rayan Rupert News: Notches 33-point triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 6:59pm

Rupert ended with 33 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and four steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

Rupert was locked in from the jump, surpassing his previous career high in points (20) by halftime, and he also notched the first triple-double of his career. The scoring explosion came out of nowhere, as Rupert was held to just four points on 2-for-7 shooting his last time out. However, he was thrust into a prominent offensive role Sunday with Memphis only having nine players available for the game. It'll be interesting to see if he can keep it going Monday versus the Cavs.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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