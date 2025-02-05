Fantasy Basketball
Rayan Rupert headshot

Rayan Rupert News: Plays garbage time in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 10:30am

Rupert tallied zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound while playing the final 2:23 of Tuesday's 112-89 win over the Pacers.

After suiting up for the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday, Rupert rejoined the parent club Tuesday but once again found himself outside of the rotation. Rupert is averaging just 7.9 minutes over 35 appearances with Portland on the season.

Rayan Rupert
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
