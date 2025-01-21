Rayan Rupert News: Produces strong line in G League

Rupert totaled 27 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 32 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 130-107 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Rupert led the Remix in scoring and made his mark as a distributor in his first G League action this season. The 20-year-old has struggled to see consistent playing time with the NBA club, so he'll likely see the occasional opportunity with the Remix to ensure he stays sharp.