Rayan Rupert News: Puts up season-high scoring mark

Rupert logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 overtime loss to Utah.

Rupert wasn't particularly efficient, as he attempted 17 shots to score 19 points, but this was still a season-high scoring mark for the second-year guard out of France. This was only the second time Rupert had scored in double digits this season, and while an uptick in minutes could be an option ahead of the Blazers' final two games of the regular season, he's probably suited to be a streaming option in most formats due to the nature of his bench role.