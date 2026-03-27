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Rayan Rupert News: Remaining out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Rupert (two-way) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Due his status as a two-way player, Rupert has a limited number of games in which he can be active at the NBA level, so the Grizzlies will hold him out for a second straight game and for the fifth time in six games in order to preserve his eligibility moving forward. After Friday, Rupert will be eligible to play in five of the Grizzlies' remaining nine contests.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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