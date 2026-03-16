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Rayan Rupert News: Return yields very little

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Rupert posted three points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 132-107 loss to Chicago.

Rupert was back in action after missing the previous game, but was unable to offer much outside of his defensive contributions. Prior to Monday, Rupert had scored double digits in three straight games, while providing serviceable rebound numbers from the guard position. It's hard to view him as a must-roster player, but he should at least be on the radar for streaming purposes when available.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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