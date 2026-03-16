Rayan Rupert News: Running with first unit
Rupert is starting Monday's game against the Bulls.
Rupert was inactive for Friday's game against the Pistons, but he'll be right back in the mix Monday, making his third start of March. He totaled 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during his last start Thursday against Dallas.
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