Rayan Rupert headshot

Rayan Rupert News: Season-high 16 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Rupert accumulated 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 victory over the Pacers.

The 16 points were a season high for Rupert, who also chipped in a full stat line. With Ja Morant (elbow) out indefinitely, Rupert is slowly becoming a player for deep-league fantasy managers to consider. Over his past four contests, Rupert has averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists in 27.2 minutes per game.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
