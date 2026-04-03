Rayan Rupert News: Starting versus Toronto
Rupert will start Friday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rupert wasn't active for the Grizzlies' previous two games heading into this contest. However, he will get the start Friday versus the Raptors. In five starts this season, the 21-year-old has averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 31.6 minutes per game.
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