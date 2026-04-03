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Rayan Rupert News: Starting versus Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 8:45pm

Rupert will start Friday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Rupert wasn't active for the Grizzlies' previous two games heading into this contest. However, he will get the start Friday versus the Raptors. In five starts this season, the 21-year-old has averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 31.6 minutes per game.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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