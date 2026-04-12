Rayan Rupert News: Starting vs. Houston
Rupert will start Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Rupert will get the starting nod after dropping a double-double off the bench in Friday's loss to Utah. As a starter this season (seven games), the two-way player has averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.
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