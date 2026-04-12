Rayan Rupert headshot

Rayan Rupert News: Starting vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Rupert will start Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Rupert will get the starting nod after dropping a double-double off the bench in Friday's loss to Utah. As a starter this season (seven games), the two-way player has averaged 10.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.6 minutes per game.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Rupert See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rayan Rupert See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
34 days ago
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
326 days ago