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Rayan Rupert News: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:40pm

Rupert (two-way) is listed out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Though Rupert turned in a career-best performance in Sunday's loss to the Bucks with a triple-double (33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) to go with four steals and one block in 39 minutes, the Grizzlies will hold him out for the second leg of their back-to-back set in an effort to manage his availability. After Monday's contest, Rupert will be eligible to play in two of the Grizzlies' remaining three games while he's signed to a two-way deal.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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