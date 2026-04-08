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Rayan Rupert News: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 5:33pm

Rupert (two-way) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Rupert will be held out of Wednesday's contest as the Grizzlies manage his availability while he remains signed to a two-way deal. He'll be eligible to play in both of Memphis' final two games after Wednesday.

Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies
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