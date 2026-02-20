Rayan Rupert headshot

Rayan Rupert News: Waived by Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

The Trail Blazers waived Rupert on Friday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The Trail Blazers needed a roster spot after agreeing to a two-year deal with Sidy Cissoko. Rupert made 48 appearances for Portland with averages of 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Rayan Rupert
 Free Agent
