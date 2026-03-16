RayJ Dennis headshot

RayJ Dennis News: Back to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Hawks transferred Dennis to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

The two-way player had been active for both of the Hawks' last two games but appeared only in the team's 122-99 win over the Bucks on Sunday, when he logged three minutes of garbage time in the blowout. Dennis will head back to the G League for practice Monday, but it's unclear if the Hawks will recall him prior to their game later in the day against the Magic.

RayJ Dennis
Atlanta Hawks
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