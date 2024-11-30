RayJ Dennis News: Big performance in G League

Dennis tallied 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 34 minutes Friday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 130-115 win over the Rip City Remix.

Dennis reached the 20-point threshold for the first time this year and secured his first double-double by dishing out a season-high 10 assists. He's been on an offensive tear over the last few weeks, averaging 18.5 points on 48.3 percent shooting from the field during this four-game stretch.