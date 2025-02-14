Fantasy Basketball
RayJ Dennis headshot

RayJ Dennis News: Continues impressive G League play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Dennis logged 27 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 39 minutes during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 127-105 win over the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday.

Dennis continues to pour in the points with the Mad Ants, having now registered at least 27 points in four consecutive outings. The 23-year-old two-way player should continue to play a featured role as long as he stays in the G League. Over his last 12 G League games, Dennis has averaged 22.4 points, 8.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 38.7 minutes.

