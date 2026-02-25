RayJ Dennis News: Dishes 10 dimes in G League win

Dennis posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes during the College Park Skyhawks' 132-129 win over Raptors 905 in Tuesday's G League contest.

Dennis led the Skyhawks in assists while finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Basheer Jihad (25 points). Dennis has dished at least 10 dimes in seven of his last eight G League outings and is up to 13 double-doubles on the year. He is averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 2.7 blocks over 35.7 minutes per game in the G League this season.