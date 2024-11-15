RayJ Dennis News: Dishes out five assists

Dennis collected four points (2-10 FG, 0-7 3Pt), one rebound and five assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 132-128 overtime loss to the G League Valley Suns.

Dennis didn't contribute much in the scoring column, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. He still managed to lead his team in assists and is averaging 7.0 assists through his first three appearances of the 2024-25 campaign.