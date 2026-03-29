RayJ Dennis News: Dominant in G League game
Dennis had 43 points (17-25 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block across 47 minutes in Saturday's 141-138 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.
Dennis generated an impressive output Saturday, as his three-point accuracy allowed him to reach more than 40 points for the third time this season in G League play. Additionally, he increased his tally to 19 double-doubles in 31 games, and he even came close to a triple-double. While the Skyhawks won't take part in the playoffs, Dennis is serving under a two-way contract and could be available for the parent team going forward. Still, he's unlikely to find a consistent role at the NBA level.
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